CSUB classes will begin the semester online due to omicron surge

Cal State Bakersfield classes will begin the first three weeks of the spring semester online, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, university officials announced Friday.
The new semester begins Jan. 24, and courses will be delivered remotely through Feb. 11, officials said in a message to the campus. There will be exceptions determined by faculty for courses that require a laboratory component, such as science classes or art studio. Faculty will be communicating to students.
CSUB president Lynnette Zelezny said the university's decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" and after consulting with partners, including Kern County Public Health and California State University Chancellor's Office.
"We’re hopeful that this will help to get us over what appears to be a spike," she said. "We’re very excited to get back to our planned face-to-face starting (Feb. 11)."
Zelezny added that faculty members and student government brought up concerns about returning during a time when case rates in the community were rising rapidly. Moving courses online is a way to reduce the density of people on campus.
Classes will be delivered remotely, however, the campus will still be open. That includes the library, bookstore and student recreation center. The offices for financial aid, student health services and counseling will also be staffed for in-person services.
"All services are open. The university is not pausing," Zelezny said. "We’re here to serve our students."
CSUB's message to the community also "strongly recommended" surgical, N95 or KN95 masks. Zelezny said that the university is ordering these "high quality masks" to make available on campus.
Feb. 11 is the date when CSUB plans to resume in-person classes university-wide, but it is also the date that is the deadline for students and eligible employees to receive a booster shot, if they are due. This is in alignment with a CSU systemwide policy that was announced on Dec. 22.
Wednesday's message to the community reified the importance of the booster. CSUB is actually looking to increase its offerings for booster shots, because there has been so much demand. Clinics are available at both the main campus and the Antelope Valley campus.
"We’ve had lines out the door for boosters," Zelezny said.
The CSU system put in place a vaccine requirement last semester. CSUB requires that students and employees provide proof of being fully vaccinated or seek an exemption.
Those who receive a medical or religious exemption are required to be tested for COVID weekly, and that will continue through the opening of the spring semester, Zelezny said.
Those with an administrative exemption cannot come to campus for classes or even the bookstore, athletics or any student services. Zelezny said the university makes the exemption available as a choice for a semester, but it's not a good long-term strategy for a student.
"That’s not a good choice ongoing — we want students to be engaged in that collegiate experience," Zelezny said.
Zelezny said that the protocols for those who come on campus are strict. It includes daily health screeenings. She is optimistic that this decision to switch to virtual courses will enable community cases to stabilize and "make sure we have enough time to get over the hurdle."