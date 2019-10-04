Cal State Bakersfield will celebrate the fourth annual observance of Pride Week with a number of events beginning Saturday.
Pride Week is a national event designed to celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community. It was created by the LGBTQ+ Pride affinity group at CSUB as a way to connect LGBTQ individuals, allies and students on campus and provide supportive spaces for relevant issues and discussions.
Events include:
Saturday
- Kickboxing Kick Out Hate at 10 a.m. in the Student Recreation Center
- Pride Night at the women's volleyball game against Seattle U at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
- Anne-Natash Pinckney will speak on sexual orientation and gender identity at noon in the Dezember Reading Room
- The 11th annual Ally Rally will take place 5:30 p.m. in the Stockdale Room
Thursday
- Expression Nights begins at 7 p.m. in the Stockdale Court.
Other events during the week will include Zumba, yoga and a family game and movie night.
For the complete list of Pride Week festivities, visit the LGBTQ+ Pride page at https://www.csub.edu/compliance/AffinityGroups/LGBTQ+PRIDE/index.html.
(1) comment
Ride on! Werk!
