CSUB celebrates site for future 'energy capital of California'

After years of planning and dreaming, the future seemed within grasp at Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday as university officials, elected leaders and supporters raised a glass at the site where the Energy Innovation Center will be built, thanks to $83 million in state funding.

“Kern County has always been the energy capital of California,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. “And on the day we meet back here again to christen the Energy Innovation Center, that capital will have a new home.”

