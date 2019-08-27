A new school year at Cal State Bakersfield is officially back in session and the university is celebrating with a weeklong series of events.
Tuesday
Taco Tuesday
11:30 am at the Student Union Patio
Student representatives will be handing out free tacos and answering questions new students might have.
Transfer T-shirt Swap
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Patio
Donate a previous school T-shirt and receive a new CSUB T-shirt to show 'Runner Pride.
Transfer Social
5 to 7 p.m. at the Student Union MPR
Transfer students can stop by and connect with other students, staff and faculty to ask questions, enjoy refreshments and participate in a prize giveaway.
Wednesday
We Popping Wednesday
All day at the Student Union Lobby
Students can stop by the Student Union to enjoy some free popcorn.
Wellness Wednesday
9 a.m. at the Student Union Lobby
CSUB will be giving out free parfaits and granola bars, as well as information on how to stay healthy.
Runner Hour
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Student Union Patio
Enjoy a small break with a live DJ and games provided by the Student Recreation Center.
Thursday
Campus Clean Up
Noon to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Patio
Those who want to help keep CSUB clean and green can stop by the Student Union Patio and volunteer to clean up the campus.
Kona Ice by the Wishing Tree
1 to 3 p.m. at Alumni Park
Have a wish for the school year? Stop by Alumni Park to write it down and tie it on the Wishing Tree.
Next Con
3 to 5 p.m. at the Student Union MPR
Check out Next Con to find helpful information on becoming a student leader on campus.
Friday
Runner Luau
6 to 9 p.m. at Stockdale Court
Nothing says ending the first week of school like a luau. Pizza, cookies and more will be available.
