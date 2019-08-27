welcome week

Cal State Bakersfield students have several activities available to them during Week of Welcome to celebrate the new school year.

 Photo courtesy CSUB

A new school year at Cal State Bakersfield is officially back in session and the university is celebrating with a weeklong series of events.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

11:30 am at the Student Union Patio

Student representatives will be handing out free tacos and answering questions new students might have.

Transfer T-shirt Swap

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Patio

Donate a previous school T-shirt and receive a new CSUB T-shirt to show 'Runner Pride.

Transfer Social

5 to 7 p.m. at the Student Union MPR

Transfer students can stop by and connect with other students, staff and faculty to ask questions, enjoy refreshments and participate in a prize giveaway.

Wednesday

We Popping Wednesday

All day at the Student Union Lobby

Students can stop by the Student Union to enjoy some free popcorn.

Wellness Wednesday

9 a.m. at the Student Union Lobby

CSUB will be giving out free parfaits and granola bars, as well as information on how to stay healthy.

Runner Hour

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Student Union Patio

Enjoy a small break with a live DJ and games provided by the Student Recreation Center.

Thursday

Campus Clean Up

Noon to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Patio

Those who want to help keep CSUB clean and green can stop by the Student Union Patio and volunteer to clean up the campus.

Kona Ice by the Wishing Tree

1 to 3 p.m. at Alumni Park

Have a wish for the school year? Stop by Alumni Park to write it down and tie it on the Wishing Tree.

Next Con

3 to 5 p.m. at the Student Union MPR

Check out Next Con to find helpful information on becoming a student leader on campus.

Friday

Runner Luau

6 to 9 p.m. at Stockdale Court

Nothing says ending the first week of school like a luau. Pizza, cookies and more will be available.

