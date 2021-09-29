CSUB calls for nominees to the Alumni Hall of Fame

Cal State Bakersfield is asking for nominations for the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame. There's just one week left for 'Runners who have distinguished themselves after graduation through their career, volunteering, talent or philanthropy.
Any member of the public may submit a nomination for graduates who have brought honor to their alma mater.
To qualify, nominees must have received a degree from CSUB five or more years before selection, a proven track record of success in their careers and a history of positive contributions to the community and previous recognition through awards and displayed support for higher education, including involvement with CSUB.
The deadline is Monday, Oct. 4. Look at past nominees in the Alumni Hall of Fame here.
Nominations can be submitted at www.csub.edu/alumni/alumni-hall-fame-nomination