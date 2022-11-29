CSUB buries time capsule for campus community of 2070

Burying a time capsule always seems to create something of a time warp as people living in the now seal away a direct message, or series of them, intended for a future generation. Present becomes past becomes future — and that's before the capsule has even been sealed.
This sort of time-warp weirdness was on display Tuesday at Cal State Bakersfield, where a small crowd of mostly university employees gathered to dedicate a time capsule set to be opened in 2070.
The center of attention was a box the size of a small suitcase containing letters, a bobblehead mascot, books, a vaccination card and other reminders of the present or near-present. Each item had been gathered from staff, faculty, students and alumni during about the past two years to help mark CSUB's 50-year anniversary.
Immediately prior to the event, the future threatened to interrupt as construction work on one of many ongoing renovation projects rumbled in the background.
Then, the past seemed to announce itself with the sight of the original location of CSUB's December 1970 time capsule, right next to the spot where the new capsule was being buried about 4 feet deep under pea gravel and cement just outside the campus cashier's office. There was no word on what the older capsule contained, so anyone curious will just have to wait.
After that came the speeches, and with them, a decided focus on CSUB's future students, faculty and staff — except that much of the talk, and all the stories, were actually from and about the past.
One of the university's longest-tenured employees, Kim Flachmann, CSUB's writing program coordinator, shared anecdotes from her more than 50 years on campus.
Her fondest memory, she said, was of watching shepherds tend their flocks every spring in open fields across Stockdale Highway from campus, then on the weekends having dinner with them (the shepherds, that is) at the old Noriega Hotel.
Flachmann told, too, about the resistance CSUB students initially harbored against forming a student government. It wasn't until faculty lobbied students directly at the voting area — an odd juxtaposition with recent election integrity concerns — that led to the campus finally getting a student government in 1976.
She explained how over the years the university shed its identity as a commuter school such that its former nickname as "The Harvard of the Highway" no longer quite applies.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny addressed the audience, as well, and her speech included an excerpt of a letter submitted by campus faculty, intended for their counterparts in 2070.
The faculty's stated wish to its future self was that it recognize "the innovative seekers, the courageous navigators and the empathetic communicators in yourselves and each other, and occasionally, allow yourself to fall in love with teaching all over again."
Zelezny concluded with a prediction of her own. When the latest capsule is finally unsealed in 50 years, she said, she knows what those future stakeholders will find.
"A community of grit and grace," she said, "who worked together to advance the promise of higher education for all of the families in our region!"