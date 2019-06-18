CSUB placed in the final four teams of the Institute of Management Accountants National Student Case Competition, the first West Coast school to make it to the final round.
Students Austin Buck, Clara Dooley, Cruz Perez and Marissa Ward, advised by Ji Li and Di Wu, headed to San Diego on June 16 for the competition, where they had to apply their knowledge of accounting, management and marketing to their task, according to a press release.
“We were surrounded by accomplished and esteemed professionals who gave us insight and guidance,” said team leader Austin Buck. “We also enjoyed discussing strategies and sharing experiences with the other three final teams as well as China’s champion team.”
According to the IMA’s records, CSUB is the first West Coast school to make it to the final round of the competition. Teams competed live in front of judges and audience members.
The champion team was from China, which placed first out of more than 700 teams in its home country.
(0) comments
