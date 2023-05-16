 Skip to main content
Karla Herrera hopes to ‘set a good example’ for future students

CSUB awards first public health degree

When Karla Herrera decided to change her major from pre-nursing to public health, it was a leap of faith that the brand-new program would be a good fit for her. She had to believe not just in herself but in her university.

Herrera was among the first students to enroll in Cal State Bakersfield’s public health program when it first launched in the fall of 2021. With many requirements already met thanks to her previous major, Herrera will now be CSUB’s first public health graduate just two years later.

Kelly Ardis is the communications specialist for the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering at CSUB.

