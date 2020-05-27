Cal State Bakersfield announced Wednesday it was awarded a $25,000 grant from the California State University Chancellor’s Office that will further endeavors toward increasing the recruitment and retention of diverse faculty, assisting the Leadership Academy and affinity groups on campus.
“This grant will allow us to augment programs that support faculty professional development and leadership. As research shows, these opportunities are important tools in retaining, as well as recruiting, faculty that reflect the rich diversity among our students,” said Claudia Catota, chief diversity officer and special assistant to the president.
The Leadership Academy was established in 2019 to promote a diverse pool of faculty members within the academic ranks and support their campus leadership aspirations, according to a news release from CSUB.
The university’s affinity groups include the Black Faculty and Staff Association, LGBTQ+ Pride, Asian Faculty and Staff Network, Organization of Women Leaders and the Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association.
