CSUB athletic director looks to increase opportunities for minorities with new role

Though he came of age a generation after the Civil Rights Movement, Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried recalls the Memphis of his youth as a place where segregation was still a part of day-to-day life, where racism was inescapable and where his Black best friend was not welcome at the Baptist Church where his grandmother worshipped.
“The preacher said basically that my friend wouldn’t be comfortable there,” Siegfried said. “Obviously, my mom raised absolute Cain.”
Siegfried’s mother, Judy Thompson, instilled in her children a deep sense of right and wrong and the expectation that they would treat everyone with respect. And, true to her son’s words, she did raise Cain.
“I remember telling them there was nothing they could teach my children, if that’s the way they felt about people that were different from them,” Thompson said.
“And they never went back.”
That experience and others like it inspired a 13-year-old Siegfried to write a poem, titled “We Are All Equal,” selected for inclusion in “Anthology of Poems by Young Americans.” The poetry collection was issued in 1994, following the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers, a brutal assault caught on video that seared the conscience of the nation and had a profound impact on the young man in Memphis.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white
“You are equal – you are right. …
“Life is fun — life is not long
Why can’t we all just get along?”
“Growing up with my mom, that was always something she talked about, that one thing she’d never accept from anyone is people who judged or spoke poorly or were racist or not inclusive,” he said. “She showed that in several different ways.”
It was that foundation of respect, built by his mom and dad, that has made Siegfried, 41, a champion of diversity throughout his career. His success in expanding opportunities for scholar-athletes, coaches and CSUB athletics staff has made him a leading voice in the national conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion in collegiate athletics.
And now Siegfried has been appointed to the board of directors for the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA). Administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America, MOAA advocates increased participation and administrative opportunities for people of color and women.
“I am so proud that Dr. Siegfried has been recognized for his tireless work in advancing opportunities for students and staff who are traditionally under-represented in leadership roles in collegiate athletics,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. “The MOAA board will benefit from his enthusiasm and experience, and CSUB will have the opportunity to learn and grow from the perspectives of other leaders in the shared quest to enhance diversity, equity and access for all.”
Stan Johnson, executive director of MOAA, praised Siegfried’s track record on diversity.
“Speaking for the membership and myself, I am excited and welcome Ziggy to the board of directors. I look forward to working alongside someone with his vast industry knowledge, his long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion, coupled with his skills and leadership experience. He will bring lots to the table that will assist us in moving the association into the future.”
Dr. Thomas Wallace, who oversees CSUB athletics as vice president for student affairs, said Siegfried’s voice will make a difference on the MOAA board.
“When you look at the makeup of our programs, you will see that we have a diverse group of scholar- athletes. As part of that, you certainly want a diverse group of individuals leading and guiding them. Ziggy understands how important that is in an athletics program. He has been very intentional in expanding diversity and opportunities at CSUB, and our scholar-athletes see that.”
In 2015, Siegfried made his first personnel move in promoting Dena Freeman-Patton to fill the role of deputy athletics director. Today, Freeman-Patton is the only Black woman to serve as director of athletics in the California State University system, at CSU Dominguez Hills.
“Ziggy gave me an incredible opportunity to advance my career but also to enhance my skill set, giving me the full experience of being in athletics leadership, working with donors and more,” Freeman-Patton said. “He also made it a point to put women in the top leadership positions in the department. That is rare — too rare, unfortunately — in collegiate athletics. But CSUB is out front.”
Freeman-Patton and Siegfried reunited at a recent meeting of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in Indianapolis, where Siegfried made an impassioned plea to the board of directors for greater representation by all the NCAA athletic conferences, including the Big West, which CSUB joined in 2020.
“He got up, went to the microphone and stood up for his university and conference,” Freeman-Patton said. “He’s always respectful and polite, but there’s a fire in Ziggy for doing the right thing. He did it that day.”
‘I fell in love with Bakersfield before I ever got here’
Before moving west, Siegfried was working in fundraising and development at his alma mater, the University of Memphis. Tim Duncan, his colleague at the university, recalls that Siegfried had a way with supporters.
“He’s just a personable guy, and people are drawn to him,” said Duncan, who now serves as the vice president of athletics and recreation at the University of New Orleans. “In winning support for a university, it’s all about making a connection with someone, and no one is better than Ziggy.”
In 2012, not long after CSUB moved to Division I, former Athletic Director Jeff Konya extended an offer to Siegfried to oversee fundraising in Bakersfield.
“Even in the interview, what I immediately noticed was I got to interact with community members. Johnny Zaninovich was one of the first I’ve met and has been one of my favorites ever since. I also noticed there was a lot of needs for facility enhancements and just generating more dollars, so I felt like I could make an impact. I fell in love with Bakersfield before I ever got here.”
When Konya left CSUB in 2014 for a position in Michigan, Siegfried was named interim director of athletics. Initially, he chose not to apply for the permanent AD job after a candid conversation with his boss, Dr. Wallace.
“At that time, he told me, ‘Hey you’re not quite ready yet,’” Siegfried recalled. “So what I decided to do is do a really good job as interim and to make sure athletics continued to move forward.”
Wallace noticed.
“As you look at all the components to having a successful athletics program, not only was he addressing them, but he was excelling,” Wallace said. “And he did such a great job of connecting athletics with the Bakersfield community, and that is an area that we wanted to see improvement in.
“Ziggy has a quiet, easygoing manner and it’s easy for people to relate and communicate with him. And it’s quite obvious that he loves what he’s doing because he is very successful at it. He’s one of the best and brightest young athletics directors in America right now.”
Men’s basketball head coach Rod Barnes said Siegfried trusts the leaders in his division and always puts student-athletes first.
“Oftentimes, employees say that they enjoy working for their boss/supervisor, but I really do enjoy working for Ziggy,” he said. “He is an A.D. that really cares about everyone in the organization, and that is important to me. The development of the student-athlete is at the forefront in every conversation we have. He is always asking what can we do to make things better and can he help.”
During Siegfried’s tenure, the Roadrunners have achieved seven team conference championships and many postseason appearances. CSUB also has reached new heights in the classroom, posting graduation success rate records, department GPA records and its highest-ever academic progress rates.
“Our student athletes are students who happen to be athletes, not athletes who happen to be students,” said Wallace of the emphasis placed on academic excellence in the athletics program. “Ziggy is a leader in pushing our students to strive for more, and he is a champion for equity.”
Siegfried also led a yearslong effort that culminated with CSUB joining the Big West Conference in 2020. Once in the conference, Siegfried was asked to join the Big West Undivided Committee, an initiative created to present a united front against racism, fight for social justice, and support under-represented communities within collegiate athletics. Siegfried nominated women’s basketball standout Vanessa Austin to serve as a student representative on the Big West Undivided Committee, and now she leads the education subcommittee.
“We were tasked with not only educating ourselves on diversity, equity and inclusion, but we had to develop ways to educate the Big West Conference as a whole,” said Austin, a graduate student majoring in kinesiology. “One way we educated the Big West community was by creating a calendar that highlighted heritages/traditions that individuals from different cultures celebrate.
“Working with Ziggy on the education subcommittee was the highlight of my year; he pushed me to be a leader and to speak up whenever I had a thought or idea.”
Siegfried hopes to bring CSUB’s successes to the MOAA board as an ally and activist for under-represented students and staff in collegiate athletics.
“I’ve told some of my closest African-American friends this, that it is impossible for me as a white man to understand exactly what someone in their shoes may be going through. I’m going to be listening a lot and seeing where do I fit and how do I help take the board to the next level. Where can I help drive and champion diversity in college athletics and continue to live it?”
Siegfried holds himself accountable, both personally and professionally, with his “foundation plan,” which consists of articulated goals and his core values.
“When I try to make a tough decision, for instance, one of my values, is, ‘I’m going to do what’s right.’”
And if he isn’t quite sure what that is, he asks himself a question that steers him in the right direction every time:
“I think, ‘What would my mom do?’”