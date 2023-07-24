ca14df53-b948-4d5f-b1f1-9ed952ff998a_500012049

Dozens of students from Cal State Bakersfield’s Student Undergraduate Research Experiences program attend a ceremony Monday marking Chevron’s donation in support of an open-air “maker space” on campus. The SURE program, started in 2021, supports more than 200 students by pairing them with a faculty member who helps them with a science or engineering research project.

 John Cox / The Californian

Cal State Bakersfield took time Monday to honor three decades and $15 million of philanthropy from Chevron Corp. with a ceremony to mark plans for the company’s latest donation, a “maker space” where it is hoped the university’s engineering students will turn their designs into reality.

Students and CSUB officials gathered outside the campus’ FabLab, also funded by Chevron, where plans were announced for a new open-air laboratory behind the university’s Engineering South building. The facility is expected to include electrical and water access, in addition to a welding station, lathes, cutting materials and space for testing and storage.