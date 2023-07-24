Cal State Bakersfield took time Monday to honor three decades and $15 million of philanthropy from Chevron Corp. with a ceremony to mark plans for the company’s latest donation, a “maker space” where it is hoped the university’s engineering students will turn their designs into reality.
Students and CSUB officials gathered outside the campus’ FabLab, also funded by Chevron, where plans were announced for a new open-air laboratory behind the university’s Engineering South building. The facility is expected to include electrical and water access, in addition to a welding station, lathes, cutting materials and space for testing and storage.
Despite a groundbreaking ceremony that was part of Monday’s event, a university official noted it remains unclear when the maker space might begin construction because of delays relating to the discovery of kit fox dens on or near the property, which she described as “sensitive.”
The 9-year-old FabLab, short for fabrication laboratory, allows not just students but also local nonprofits and small business owners to design and build project prototypes, explained an intern at the facility, Josue Estrada, who is finishing his engineering degree at the university. A big component of the lab is a three-dimensional printer.
As things stand, Estrada said, the only place on campus that’s suitable for finalizing projects is across campus in the art department. When the maker space gets built, he said, students will “have results right here, within feet” of the FabLab where projects take conceptual shape.
University President Lynnette Zelezny told Monday’s audience the kind of experiential learning students will receive at the Chevron Maker Space is an essential component of an education in the sciences. She also noted Chevron’s largesse stands alone at CSUB.
“Every university needs a champion and support to help it become a true agent of change and possibility in the region,” she said. “At CSUB, that champion is Chevron.”
Plans call for an outdoor cement slab measuring 49 feet by 94 feet with a smaller area covered by a gabled roof containing two 18-foot bays and a series of work stations.
Chevron regional Vice President Molly Laegeler said the company has donated CSUB $15 million “because we believe in the power of education to lift Central Valley families as they strive to make their dreams reality.”
The company’s philanthropy has focused in recent years on donations to the university’s School of Natural Science, Mathematics and Engineering, she noted. An example was the FabLab, which she called the first in either the California State University or University of California system.
Chevron worked with CSUB in 2021, Laegeler added, to establish a program called Student Undergraduate Research Experiences, which supports more than 200 students by pairing them with a faculty member who helps them with a science or engineering research project.
The company has also committed $1 million, she said, to supply engineering machine shop equipment for the Energy Innovation Center planned at CSUB.
Toward the end of her speech, Laegeler said the company receives something back from its partnership with the university in that it believes people to be its most valuable asset.
“So, I would be remiss,” she said, “if I didn’t mention that as a local employer, Chevron has also benefited from this partnership, with many of our employees being CSUB alumni.”