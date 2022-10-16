 Skip to main content
CSUB announces 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees

Four graduates recognized for their contributions to the community

The CSUB Alumni Association will welcome four outstanding graduates to the Alumni Hall of Fame for their advocacy on behalf of crime victims, dedication to the law, soaring musical gifts and commitment to the healthcare of vulnerable families.

This year’s inductees are Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, U.S. Federal District Judge Jennifer Thurston, Bakersfield College associate professor of music Kris Tiner and Kern Family Health Chief Executive Officer Emily Duran.

