Seven Cal State Bakersfield students have earned top honors from President Lynnette Zelezny and the fours schools on campus.
In addition, three students were also honored by the CSUB Antelope Valley campus.
The students were selected for their academic achievements and impact on the community, according to a CSUB news release.
Luke Kim, graduating with bachelors’ degrees in biology and religious studies, was named the President’s Outstanding Undergraduate Student and Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering and the School of Arts and Humanities. Kim has been recognized on the dean’s list each semester, as well as the Helen Hawk Honors Program and the Alpha Chi Honors Society. After graduation, he'll begin medical school at the University of California San Francisco.
Glendy Ardon, graduating with a master’s degree in educational counseling, has been named the President’s Outstanding Graduate Student and Outstanding Graduate Student for the School of Social Sciences and Education. At the age of 18, Ardon lost both parents and raised her three younger siblings. She also overcame personal health challenges, surviving stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Layla Vasquez, receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology, has been named Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the School of Social Sciences and Education. Vasquez has been a student in the competitive MARC U*STAR program for undergraduates who show promise to enter doctoral programs in the behavioral sciences. She's been accepted into the doctoral program in neurosciences at the University of Southern California.
Jaymee Hasty, receiving a master's degree in history, has been named the Outstanding Graduate Student for the School of Arts and Humanities. After graduation, she hopes to continue working as an archaeologist and volunteer in preserving and restoring historical structures.
Linh Dang, receiving a master’s degree in nursing, has been named the Outstanding Graduate Student for the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering. Dang, a full-time registered nurse, has expressed interest in obtaining a doctorate degree in nursing within the next five years, and her primary goal is to become a local family nurse practitioner serving her community in Lancaster.
Vanessa Chicaiza, receiving a bachelor's degree in public administration, has been named the Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the School of Business and Public Administration. She's been a leader in Associated Students, Inc. and was recently elected as the incoming student body president for the 2020-2021 academic year. Chicaiza is a Maddy Institute fellow currently working in the office of Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Megan Matice, receiving a master’s degree in mental health care administration, has been named the Outstanding Graduate Student for the School of Business and Public Administration. Matice entered the CSUB Student Research Competition in spring 2020 and was awarded second place in the Business, Economics and Public Administration category for exemplifying how student research impacts the community.
Morgan Griffin, earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, was named Outstanding Undergraduate Student for CSUB Antelope Valley. Griffin participated in the Heroic Ambassador’s Program, an interdisciplinary group of faculty and students who are learning to apply relevant principles of social psychology to strengthen students’ capabilities to be resilient and independent learners. She also participated in trainings and worked with Anne Duran on "Imposter Syndrome" as part of the Western Psychological Association Symposium.
Chiharu Verrett, receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology, was named Outstanding Undergraduate Student for CSUB Antelope Valley. Verrett has been a teaching assistant in quantitative analysis. After graduation, Verrett aims to earn her master's degree in social work.
Jill Clifton, receiving a master’s degree in special education, was named Outstanding Graduate Student for CSUB Antelope Valley. After graduation, she aims to be involved in special education leadership, becoming an advocate for teachers and students.
