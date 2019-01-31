Mark Barnes remembers being a Cal State Bakersfield student about to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2008 and being uncertain about transitioning into the professional world.
Barnes said during his senior year, he was looking for opportunities through the college to get some insight and feedback from business professionals to better position himself when applying for jobs. While he said he received some support and resources from the college, he was hoping for more of a personal, one-on-one experience.
More than a decade later, now working as a regional manager for oil and gas service company Harbison-Fischer, Barnes has been able to provide that experience to a current student at CSUB.
Barnes and around 80 other CSUB alumni participated last fall in the Alumni Association’s Runner Alumni Mentor Program. The program pairs alumni in various careers with juniors, seniors and graduate students at CSUB to mentor them and give them guidance as they head into the job market.
“I felt like this was a really good opportunity for people to really try to get a leg up,” he said. “While I was at CSUB, I remember having that feeling of wishing I had a little more definitive guidance. There are things I have learned over time on the job, and I felt I was in a position to impart some wisdom and make a difference for somebody.”
Barnes is one of hundreds of alumni and students who have participated in the program since it was first offered around this time last year. Each semester, alumni are partnered with a mentee who they will spend time with either in-person or electronic communication for at least a couple hours a month, although many go beyond that.
The mentors help their students with a variety of things, ranging from resumes and cover letters to securing internships and job-shadowing opportunities.
Nancy Solis-Vargas, a human resources manager for Cintas, is part of the Alumni Association and helped come up with the idea for the program in late 2017. Like Barnes, she noticed that CSUB could do more to help its graduating students.
“We weren’t doing a lot of things at the time that were focused on mentorship,” she said. “We could tell that there was a big need. We felt there was a gap between going from their academic career into their professional career where they needed a mentor, a role model to help them with the transition.”
In Spring 2018, CSUB kicked off the program with 42 alumni and 51 mentees participating. The following semester, Solis-Vargas herself became a mentor in the program, paired up with Esbeydy Arguello, who is interested in pursuing a career in human resources.
“For me, it was an amazing experience,” she said. “It gave me an opportunity to have someone I could help and support. I wanted to give her real-world experience. At school, you are taught a lot of book information but what they’re not teaching you is people skills, how your resume should look, all those things you need to get a job.”
Solis-Vargas said she was able to secure an internship for Arguello through Cintas. For the past few months, she has been working as an assistant.
“I was so happy to be able to give her this. It was really rewarding,” she said. “I get to help mentor her every day now.”
Arguello said she’s really enjoyed interacting with her mentor and has also learned a lot so far doing her internship.
“The experience with her has been great,” she said. “She’s very helpful and informative. She’s teaching me everything I need to know about working in human resources. She’s helped me develop my communication skills. She’s still helping me build up my resume.”
Arguello said she is grateful for the RAMP program and believes it’s helpful for seniors.
“I think it will help a lot of students get their foot in the door,” she said. “It helps out anybody who wants to learn and develop their career goals and people skills. They put you in a position where employers can see you. They open a lot of doors for you.”
Barnes said he enjoyed working with his mentee, Adreanna Morales, who is planning to pursue a career in marketing and is working on getting her master’s degree. After participating in RAMP, Morales was able to line up a full-time management position at The Wonderful Co.
“I’m so proud of her. All it took was a little bit of coaching,” he said. “When somebody is coachable and can really take feedback and put some action behind it, it’s very rewarding. It was a pleasure to just stand back and watch Adreanna spread her wings and fly.”
Morales said Barnes played an integral role in her getting the position.
“Mark really helped me through the interview process and gave me the confidence I needed,” she said. “He had to nudge me a little bit to push for it.”
Barnes said he enjoyed being part of the mentorship program and is happy to see other alumni giving back to the community by helping the students of today.
“I’m really pleased Cal State (Bakersfield) decided to open this program. I think it’s been a big success,” he said. “I’m glad to be a part of it because I think it changes lives. I know it will continue to grow and build momentum in the years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.