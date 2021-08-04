CSUB alumni group seeks nominations

Cal State Bakersfield's alumni organization is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes former students who have gone on to distinguished careers, volunteered or made donations for the benefit of their community and brought honor to their alma mater.
Anyone may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a university president’s designee will select inductees.
The deadline to nominate is Oct. 4. Information and the nomination form can be found online at www.csub.edu/alumni. Anyone with questions may email alumni@csub.edu or call 661-654-3211.