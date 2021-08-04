You have permission to edit this article.
CSUB alumni group seeks nominations

20190317-bc-dorms

In this 2019 file photo, second-year students Aisha Prieto, of Los Angeles, and Cecilia Perales, of McFarland, ride bikes near Cal State Bakersfield's Juniper Hall.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Cal State Bakersfield's alumni organization is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes former students who have gone on to distinguished careers, volunteered or made donations for the benefit of their community and brought honor to their alma mater.

Anyone may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a university president’s designee will select inductees.

The deadline to nominate is Oct. 4. Information and the nomination form can be found online at www.csub.edu/alumni. Anyone with questions may email alumni@csub.edu or call 661-654-3211.

