CSUB Alumni Association accepting nominees for Hall of Fame

In this February 2022 photo, Bakersfield College Professor Paula Parks speaks at the ceremony held for her induction into the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame.

 Courtesy photo

The Cal State Bakersfield Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes alumni who’ve distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or money to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater.

“Think of it as a lifetime achievement award for someone who earned a degree or teaching credential from CSUB more than five years ago,” according to a statement from the association.

Any member of the public may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a president’s designee will select inductees for 2023.

The deadline to nominate is Aug. 1.

For a link to more information and the nomination form, go to www.csub.edu/alumni. Questions can be addressed via email at alumni@csub.edu or by phone at 661-654-3211.

