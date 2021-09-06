CSUB Alumni Association accepting nominations for Alumni Hall of Face

The CSUB Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame.
The honor recognizes alumni who have "distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or money to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater," according to the association.
Nominees must have earned a degree from CSUB five or more years prior to selection; demonstrated a proven track record of success in their careers; had a history of positive contributions to the community and previous recognition through awards; and displayed support for higher education, including involvement with CSUB.
Anyone can submit a nomination. The deadline is Monday, Oct. 4. Go here: https://www.csub.edu/alumni/alumni-hall-fame-nomination