Cal State Bakersfield is accelerating virtual instruction and social distancing for students and employees starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the school.
CSUB, like Kern County, has declared a state of emergency. Face-to-face instruction will end at 10 p.m. Tuesday for the remainder of the spring semester.
Midterm examinations will be rescheduled using alternative delivery, and all labs, studios, clinicals and other face-to-face interactions are cancelled.
The university originally planned to move to online instruction beginning March 27.
Starting Wednesday, all non-essential personnel will be required to stay home. All people age 65 or older or those with underlying medical conditions must practice home isolation.
All students living on campus who are able to are encouraged to leave campus and return to their permanent homes to complete their virtual course work. However, if a student has limited or no options to leave campus, they will be permitted to continue living on campus.
The CSU Bakersfield Food Pantry will continue operations. New hours and times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; and closed Friday.
All campus dining options will be grab and go. Seating will not be available at campus dining facilities.
Unavailable student services at this time include:
CSUB Children’s Center (will close at the end of the day Tuesday)
Student Recreation Center
Veterans Services Center
MAGEC/Dreamers Resource Center
Center for Career Education and Community Engagement
Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities
Office of Campus Programming
Visit CSUB's COVID-19 page at CSUB.edu for additional updates.
