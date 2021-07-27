CSU system will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, employees in fall

The California State University System announced Tuesday that it will require all faculty, staff and students using campus facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming fall semester.
Deadlines may vary by campus, but the new policy states that systemwide everyone should certify that they have been immunized by Sept. 30. The policy will allow for religious and medical exemptions.
In April, the CSU system announced it would mandate vaccinations, pending the full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But on Tuesday, Chancellor Joseph Castro announced that the system would not wait for that authorization any longer. He cited the rise of the Delta variant as a factor in the decision.
"The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall," Castro said in a statement.
Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny wrote an email to the university community championing Castro's policy.
"CSUB is in full support of the chancellor’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of our campus family, and we urge all unvaccinated members of our university to begin the vaccination process without delay to meet the requirement and rejoin campus life," she wrote.
CSUB will continue to require other protections against the virus, according to a news release from the university. Face coverings will continue to be required indoors on campus, though not outdoors unless social distancing is not possible. Those coming onto campus are required to conduct daily self-screenings either through the CSUB mobile app, the website or by contacting Student Health Services.
The campus will also offer free testing beginning Aug. 2, which is open to the public at https://www.csub.edu/covid-test/index.shtml.
Cal State Bakersfield said it will be sharing details soon about how to submit secure vaccination information or apply for a medical or religious exemption.
“Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus," Zelezny wrote in her email. "We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term."
The release from the CSU Chancellor's office notes that the system will likely have more virtual offerings than in prepandemic years, but that it may be difficult for students to take all the courses they need without coming onto campus.
The requirement will take place immediately for represented employees. However, they will not be subject to disciplinary action while the CSU is in the meet and confer process with its unions.