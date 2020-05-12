During Tuesday's Cal State University Board of Trustees meeting, Chancellor Timothy White outlined a virtual planning approach for the fall 2020 semester and suggested courses will be primarily delivered online with limited exceptions for in-person activities.
With additional waves of COVID-19 infections and deaths expected nationwide in the coming months, and the country needing time for herd immunity and a vaccine development, White said it's necessary to plan now for virtual learning this fall.
"While the planning horizon is for the entire 20-21 academic year, currently we have enough clarity to focus only on fall 2020. The planning framework for course delivery has been, and will continue to necessarily be, virtual," White said during a Zoom meeting.
That means more than half a million students, faculty and staff across 23 campuses and eight off-campus centers would be plugged in this fall. There are 11,792 students enrolled at Cal State Bakersfield.
A virtual planning approach is necessary when considering a fall course that begins in face-to-face modality could be altered to a virtual format if additional waves of the virus come to fruition, the chancellor said. In also allows students, faculty and staff who can't travel to campus safely, to have the option of remote learning.
There are some limited exceptions for in-person learning, White outlined, such as clinical classes, essential physical and life science labs, creative arts, hands-on experiences with unique instrumentation and senior capstone projects.
White said students and faculty can expect less enrollment per section. For instruction and research labs, distance between individuals will be increased. The need for personal protective equipment, depending on circumstances, will be prevalent, White said.
"While there will be more clarity of disease status in August across the very regions of California where our campuses are located, it would be irresponsible to wait until summer to plan for predominantly virtual learning across the curriculum," he said. "It is wise to plan now and over the next several months with enriched training and improvements in virtual learning environments, only to pull back a bit in the fall to more in-person as circumstances might allow."
CSUB began holding classes in an alternative delivery method at the end of March. The university outlined two scenarios last week that featured at least 50 percent of sections being delivered in an alternative format this fall as well.
President Lynnette Zelezny said in a statement CSUB supports the chancellor's decision to continue with virtual instruction with limited exceptions in the fall and that the university has "put the health and welfare of our community above every other consideration," such as convening a COVID-19 task force in January to safeguard the campus from infection and explore virtual instructional methods.
"As Chancellor White said, we believe we owe it to our students, faculty and staff to announce a decision for the fall now so that we can plan and further refine our virtual instruction," Zelezny said. "We look forward to working with the Chancellor’s Office and all members of our CSUB community to formalize our own course for the fall."
Those details will be shared in the coming days, she added.
