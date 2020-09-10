California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Thursday that the CSU campuses — including Cal State Bakersfield — will continue to operate virtually for the rest of the academic year.
Next semester the CSU system will continue its current policy of allowing a limited number of in-person events on campus and making a limited amount of on-campus housing available, but the vast majority of students will continue to live off campus and attend class virtually.
White cited a number of factors in his decision but one was giving the CSU system plenty of time to plan for its spring semester that begins in January. He said making the call to close in-person learning early before the school year began this year was a tremendous help, and he wanted to make the call again with plenty of time. He also needed to leave plenty of time for WASC, the agency that accredits CSU’s courses.
“In retrospect, making this consequential decision approximately three and one-half months before the start of the new academic year provided valuable time for thousands of faculty and staff to participate in professional development to continue to provide an engaging, challenging and supportive virtual learning and discovery environment for our students,” he wrote.
He said the prospect of the coronavirus pandemic slowing down enough to safely open college campuses in California by January seemed dim.
“While the current mitigation factors do make a difference, in the absence of a vaccine and of sufficient, cost-effective, timely testing and contact-tracing infrastructure, we are not able to return to a normal, principally in-person schedule in January 2021,” he wrote.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in a statement that she supports the chancellor’s decision.
“I know this news is hard to hear. Like many of you, I look forward to the day when we all can be together again,” Zelezny wrote. “But this is a necessary step to keep us safe. Public health officials have expressed deep concern about additional waves of COVID-19 and about the cumulative impact of COVID-19 and the annual flu season, which would be peaking in late January when our next semester begins and when students would normally be returning to campus.”
