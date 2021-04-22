CSU and UC to require vaccinations for fall semester

Both California State University and University of California will require all students and staff returning to campuses this fall to show proof of vaccination, the CSU Chancellor’s Office announced Thursday.
The mandate is dependent on full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and adequate supply of approved vaccines. Currently, the FDA has issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, recommending a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 to review data on six reported rare blood clots.
In an email to students and staff, the Chancellor’s Office said the announcement was being made to ensure full transparency and give students and staff ample time to be vaccinated.
The university systems are the largest organizations in higher education to require vaccinations. The Chancellor’s Office said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors to campuses.
As of now, exemptions will only be allowed for medical or religious reasons. There have been discussions for allowing other exemptions in the future although no decision has been made.
“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.
CSUB Spokeswoman Jennifer Self said in an email the university was awaiting further guidance from the Chancellor’s Office and would not comment on Thursday.
The majority of instruction and activities scheduled for the upcoming fall semester will be in-person, according to previously announced plans. For students nervous about resuming classes as they were before the pandemic, the new requirement could provide some ease of mind.
"I know that some students have hesitations about returning to campus because there are concerns about their health and the health of their family members," said Vanessa Chicaiza, a CSUB graduate student serving as the president of Associated Students, Inc. "I think this will make a lot of students a lot more comfortable returning to campus."
For the students who have concerns about the vaccine, Chicaiza hopes education materials and the mass vaccination site at CSUB can address any hesitancy.
"I think that it’s a great way to make sure that our campus is really well protected, and our students are protected on campus," she added.
But some parents and students may be hesitant to attend a college that requires the COVID-19 vaccine. One of those people is Jami Anderson, who has two children in high school who were considering CSUB upon graduation and are now having second thoughts.
"We don’t know the long term effect of the vaccines and how our bodies will grow and adapt," she said, noting that both she and her children had been vaccinated for other maladies. "I’m not willing to be a guinea pig and I’m not willing to do it to my children either."
CSU already requires several immunizations for students, including Measles, Mumps and Rubella, Hepatitis B and Tetanus-Diptheria-Pertussis.
The California Community Colleges District encouraged students and staff to be vaccinated on Thursday, but Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley stopped short of requiring shots. That decision will ultimately be made by each community college district.
The community college Chancellor's Office is developing guidance for local decision making regarding vaccinations, a press release said.
“I fully expect districts will do whatever they can to ensure the safety of everyone returning to our campuses, and everyone should make a plan now to get vaccinated if they haven’t already,” Oakley said in the release.
A CSU press release said the university system will engage with the California State Student Association, CSU Academic Senate and labor unions to develop specific implementation details.
Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The CSUB mass vaccination site is accepting walk-ins and is open from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily.
This story will be updated.