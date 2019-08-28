CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation has partnered up with Clinica Sierra Vista for their annual Health Fair on Sept. 7.
The health fair will take place at 4000 Empire Drive from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a press release.
Surgeon specialists will be on site to give free exams that include mammograms, abdominal ultrasounds and eye exams. There will also be free produce, food, raffles and music to enjoy, according to the release.
For more information call 661-333-5746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.