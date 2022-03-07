 Skip to main content
CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation holding food giveaway March 18

The Cirugia Sin Fronteras Medical Non-Profit Foundation is hosting a food distribution event at 9 a.m. March 18, according to organizers.

The distribution will take place at 3811 Mount Vernon Ave. until supplies run out.

