A cruise in remembrance of Patricia Alatorre will be held Sunday. The event is meant to honor Patricia’s admiration for all kinds of cars and raise money for the Alatorre family.
Participants are instructed to meet at 6 p.m. at Mesa Marin Sports Complex before beginning the cruise at 7:30 p.m. The route will take participants to the intersection of Granite Peak St. and Crescent Ridge Street, near Patricia’s home.
Donations will be accepted for the Alatorre family.
