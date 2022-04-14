Cru Inner City-Bakersfield hosting National Day of Prayer event May 5

Cru Inner City-Bakersfield is welcoming the community to its National Day of Prayer event on May 5, which coincides with Cinco De Mayo celebrations.
The organization is hosting the gathering from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the Liberty Bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court building at the corner of Truxtun and Chester avenues.
The event, which has years of tradition in Kern County, will include keynote speakers/prayer leaders: Pastor Todd Farnsworth of Riverlakes Community Church, on behalf of the armed forces and law enforcement; Jasmin Bustamante, Right to Life Kern County, on behalf of national/state/local leaders; Judy Goad, Women’s Ministry Leader, on behalf of the community and families; and Richard Garcia, Cru Inner-City Bakersfield, on behalf of churches and Christian organizations.