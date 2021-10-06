Cross of Palms gets reprieve as PG&E agrees to move power lines away from trees

The Cross of Palms on Rudd Avenue near 7th Standard Road has been the site of a standoff of sorts between landowner-grower Keith Gardiner who wants to preserve the palms and their history, and PG&E, which has hired contractors to cut down several of the trees.
Citing safety issues, PG&E held that it had the right to remove trees it saw as a danger to nearby power lines.
Gardiner, along with local historical preservationists, argued the trees are not only part of his family's heritage but are part of a significant chapter of local history.
Besides, he said, the palms were there first, decades before the public utility erected its power lines in 1978.
Up until recently, the problem had seemed unsolvable. Then, suddenly, there was a breakthrough.
"PG&E has acquiesced," Gardiner told The Californian this week. "They have agreed to remove the power lines."
Not only will the tree removals cease, but PG&E will help bear the cost of replanting trees that have been lost.
"They've agreed to replace the trees they've cut down," Gardiner said.
Peter Kenny, PG&E interim vice president of vegetation management, said in a statement that PG&E takes steps every day to improve the safety and reliability of its electric system.
"We also want to do right by our customers," Kenny said. "This includes working with customers like Mr. Gardiner to manage vegetation located near power lines.
"PG&E has reached a mutual agreement with Mr. Gardiner ensuring his palm trees are preserved while maintaining the safety of our customers and the neighborhoods we serve," Kenny said.
Neither PG&E nor Gardiner commented on the cost of moving or burying the power lines, or the cost of replacing the palms that were cut down.
But, Gardiner said, the owners of Old River Sod on Taft Highway have offered to donate 20 mature palms from their property to help fill in spots where palms are missing on Gardiner's property.
"They're the same type of tree," he said.
Stephen Montgomery, vice chairman of the city of Bakersfield's Historic Preservation Commission, said the stand of palms deserves protection for its historic value.
The Cross of Palms is the most significant remnant of the Rosedale Colony, an effort in the late 1800s that sought to subdivide and sell thousands of acres of land in 20-acre parcels.
More than 250 palms were planted to add visual interest and prestige to the development.
Last spring, at Montgomery's urging, the Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to designate the site an Area of Historic Interest.
Montgomery acknowledged at the time that the designation did not explicitly prohibit PG&E from cutting down more trees.
But it may slow down the process, he said, and it shines the light of public interest on the trees.
"The optics of workers cutting down trees at the site of a historic marker would not be good for PG&E," Montgomery told The Californian last spring.