Critics question KCSOS superintendent appointment process

For 37 years, a consistent pattern has played out in the selection of Kern County’s next superintendent — an elected position — and last week it drew controversy as a new person was appointed to be the next top educator.

Thirty-seven years ago Friday, the Kern County Board of Education approved a resolution allowing its trustees, who are elected, to appoint a new superintendent if the incumbent steps down from the position midway through a term.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

