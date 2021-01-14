Local Republicans on social media pummeled Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, after he voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, a move his ally and congressional neighbor Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, forgave him for and observers said may reflect the political realities of his district.
"Traitor!" read one of more than 8,000 comments posted to Valadao's Facebook pages since Wednesday's proceeding. People identifying themselves as prior supporters promised not to vote for him again, and some said they wish they'd gone with his opponent, incumbent Democrat T.J. Cox, D-Selma. Others thanked him for his vote, though they appeared to be in the minority.
Explaining his decision in a written statement issued Wednesday, Valadao pointed to Trump as "a driving force" in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. He said he wished there was more time for proper deliberation instead of a "political stunt" but that he was voting his conscience because "It’s time to put country over politics." Valadao and his staff did not respond to a request for an interview Thursday.
As a candidate in last year's close race against Cox, Valadao emphasized his ability to reach across the aisle, telling his mostly Democratic and Hispanic constituents he is no party follower but an independently minded Republican. Even so, Trump's strong endorsement of Valadao during the president's visit to Bakersfield in February suggested to many the congressman would stand by the president.
Valadao's unwavering support for Trump was never a safe bet, though, Cal State Bakersfield political scientist Jeanine Kraybill said.
Because of Valadao's relatively low national profile, she said, the fourth-term congressman is more insulated from the vote's fallout than some of the other nine GOP members of the House who have taken criticism for supporting this week's impeachment. Plus, he faces pressure to prove he's not afraid to buck the party line.
"I think part of this may have been Valadao learning a lesson maybe from when he got voted out (against) Cox in 2018," she said. "He's wanting to appeal to this (California 21st Congressional) District that he's independent."
McCarthy issued a statement Thursday affirming House Republicans' duty to vote their conscience and that he respects their opinions. The House minority leader seemed to call on Valadao's constituents to keep their eyes on a bigger prize.
"Our Central Valley will have a strong representative in David, especially with him being on the Appropriations Committee where he will play a pivotal role in ensuring our valley priorities — like agriculture, water, and health care — are represented,” McCarthy stated.
Local Republican Ken Weir, a Bakersfield city councilman, avoided criticizing Valadao directly but did question his judgment, suggesting by email the congressman might have voted differently had there been "true fact-finding and due process regarding this politically inspired impeachment motion."
"I do not see how anyone can vote on impeachment based on a peaceful political rally in Washington, D.C. and violent mobs down the street tearing up the Capitol building," Weir wrote, emphasizing he was issuing the statement as an individual and not as chairman of the Kern County Republican Party.
The local party itself emailed this statement: "While we don’t address each vote of our elected GOP officials, we agree with the majority of Kern Republicans, as well as the 95% of GOP members of Congress (who) opposed impeachment."
The opposing major party took some credit for Valadao's vote. The chairman of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee, Christian Romo, said he applauded the congressman for "a very difficult vote, but I know he did it because we pushed him to do it."
Romo interpreted Valadao's vote as recognition that his district wants a moderate, saying, "He's already gearing up for the reelection now."