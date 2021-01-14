POSTS ON VALADAO FACEBOOK PAGES

After Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, voted with Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, more than 8,000 comments regarding the vote were posted to his Facebook pages. Here's a sampling:

"You're another one I'm keeping a list to never vote for, I'm ashamed I ever voted for you."

— Sharon Jennell King

"You lost calif republican vote to ever be relected and we wont forget!"

— Julie Neal-Camacho

"Thank you for putting COUNTRY over Party, and loyalty to the Constitution instead of loyalty to Trump—And the hate you’re getting in these comments shows you didn’t take this decision lightly. May God protect you and your family"

— Harold McDuffie Jr.

"He (Valadao) has let down his party, his president and Bakersfield, Kern County and its citizens. That also goes for the rest of the Republican representatives who were also (quiet) and not doing anything when the Democrats pressed for riots. This is all because of Pelosi and the Democrats with their hatred of our President, nothing else. No heart in any of them."

— Barbara Marlatt Ernsbarger

"SELL OUT TO CHINA!!! SHAME ON YOU"

— Erika Chase

"just heard about your vote for the second impeachment of President Trump. I am very disappointed. I look forward to your reelection campaign so I can financially support your opponent be they a Republican or a Democrat."

— Joseph Dorman

"Today we remember you turning your back on Us!!! TRAITOR!"

— Sheryl Cornejo Mercier

"David Valadao, thank you for today. Your have integrity and courage"

— Gilbert Gia

"no he did not do the right thing God well repay him for destroying our country, he is a Democrat , this is not about Trump he sold us all out to communism"

— Dottie Steinhoefel