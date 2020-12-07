Area hospitals are filling up, driven mainly by increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, but plans are in place to make room for patients as needed, hospital leaders said Monday while urging the public to do all it can to minimize further spread of the virus.
Kern Medical and Mercy Southwest hospitals have reached their ICU bed capacity, officials said.
Four of the 20 ICU beds at Mercy Downtown were still free, said Bruce Peters, CEO of Mercy Downtown and Southwest hospitals.
And about 15 ICU beds were free at Bakersfield Memorial, said CEO Ken Keller.
As the remaining critical care beds fill up, the hospitals have plans to expand ICU beds into other areas of their facilities, Keller and other leaders said.
However, staffing those beds could eventually become a concern, Keller said.
"This is what we do and we’re prepared to handle it," said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical.
At Kern Medical, just two of its 24 ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The other beds are mainly filled by trauma patients. Trauma cases are up about 20 percent since July, Judd said. Kern Medical has 17 other COVID-19 patients in non-ICU beds.
Hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing in the coming weeks.
Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer of Dignity Health's Central California division who oversees Bakersfield Memorial and both Mercy hospitals in Bakersfield, said the spread of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving and upcoming Christmas holidays threatens to strain hospitals in January. Typically, hospitalizations rise several weeks after new cases increase.
"We have just started to see the initial wave of Thanksgiving and in a couple weeks we have Christmas. I think the two together could make January the worst month of the year in our nation," Kothary said.
However, he was optimistic about a vaccine being in the hospitals' hands as early as Friday, pending FDA approval this week.
Kothary said he anticipates 1,000 doses each for Bakersfield Memorial and the Mercy hospitals. Frontline staff, such as nurses and physicians, will be the first to be immunized, he said.
Dignity's top local nursing administrator urged the public to reconsider Christmas plans and avoid gatherings.
"Where we’re seeing the most transmission of COVID is in people’s living rooms," said Terri Church, vice president and chief nursing officer for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health Central California Division.
"We may have beds but chances are we will not have staff to take care of all the people unless we curtail our holiday celebrations."
Elective procedures continue at Dignity's three hospitals and Kothary said anyone who needs care shouldn't hesitate to go to a hospital for fear of contracting the coronavirus. He said measures are in place to keep everyone safe.
"We want to make sure we encourage people that need to get to the hospital to go … and not worry about getting COVID," Kothary said.