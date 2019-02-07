Denver-based Crimson Midstream LLC has agreed to buy Shell Pipeline Co. LP's 600-mile California oil pipeline system, which includes a key, state-regulated conduit — the San Pablo Bay Pipeline — linking oilfields in western Kern with Bay Area refineries.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close later this year.
Since 2005, Crimson has grown quickly in California by buying pipelines and other oil infrastructure from Chevron-Texaco, ExxonMobil, Conoco Phillips and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.