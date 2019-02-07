midway-sunset oil field

The Midway-Sunset oil field near Taft is the state’s most productive. Kern produces up to 75 percent of California’s in-state oil.

 TBC Media File

Denver-based Crimson Midstream LLC has agreed to buy Shell Pipeline Co. LP's 600-mile California oil pipeline system, which includes a key, state-regulated conduit — the San Pablo Bay Pipeline — linking oilfields in western Kern with Bay Area refineries.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Since 2005, Crimson has grown quickly in California by buying pipelines and other oil infrastructure from Chevron-Texaco, ExxonMobil, Conoco Phillips and others.

John Cox can be reached at 661-395-7404. Follow him on Twitter: @TheThirdGraf. Sign up at Bakersfield.com for free newsletters about local business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.