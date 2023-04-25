 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crime victims' rights march to be held Thursday

march 62e64188-56c4-4016-8e03-b61089281b84

Hundreds of victims and advocates attended the eighth iteration of the Kern County Crime Victims Rights March on April 27, 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is hosting its annual victims’ rights march Thursday as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

There will be a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the courtyard west of the Kern County Administrative building at 1115 Truxtun Ave. and then a march around downtown Bakersfield will follow.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases