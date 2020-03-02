The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned two-story building around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the structure at 1908 Niles St. and additional help was requested before firefighters entered the building to extinguish the fire, according to a Kern County Fire news release.
While searching the first floor, extensive damage to the second story from prior fire damage was noted, the news release said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
