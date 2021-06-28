Crews fight Shell Fire along Grapevine

A fire sparked early Sunday afternoon by a vehicle blaze on northbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine has spread to about 2,000 acres and was about 30 percent contained by midday Monday, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
About 200 firefighters from a variety of local, state and federal agencies battled the Shell Fire throughout the night Sunday, department Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said. They were assisted by firefighting planes and helicopters, as well as dozers and other resources.
"You really have all aspects of fire resources that were actually working this fire," he said.
While the blaze was not threatening any residences, Freeborn noted a vacant elementary school and resources such as power lines and cellphone towers remained at risk.
He said the fire has remained on the east side of I-5 and as of about 2 p.m. Monday was heading south.
Aerial firefighting resources had to be called off for a period Sunday when a flying drone was spotted in the air near the fire, Freeborn said. Such incidents are unfortunate but may serve to remind people not to fly drones near an active firefighting effort.
"Those drones go up and are spotted," he said. "That is an enormous safety issue and all of those safety resources have to divert."
On Monday the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District warned the Shell Fire was worsening local air quality. That, combined with smoke from wildfires as far away as Arizona, prompted the agency to issue a health caution until the fires can be put out.
The air district advised people to stay inside in order to reduce health risks related to airborne particular matter from smoke.
"Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke," the district said in a news release. "Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of (particulate-matter) exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution."