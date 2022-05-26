Creativity shines at BMoA’s Art After Dark

With four exhibitions to explore, as well as live music and drinks, the Bakersfield Museum of Art hosted its latest after-hours art experience, exploring race, identity and humanity while highlighting community voices. Thursday evening’s event ran from 7-9 p.m. and featured a live DJ set from 4KJ, with Tiki Ko supplying cocktails and mocktails.
In addition to the BMoA’s three spring exhibitions, "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press," "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat" and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection," attendees could also view two new shows — one including senior thesis projects from students in the Department of Art and Art History at Cal State Bakersfield and the other exhibiting works from the BMoA’s ArtWorks program.
Visitors were encouraged to not only enjoy the art visually, but to interact and respond in creative ways by making their own art inspired by the exhibitions.
In the museum's outdoor event space, willing participants were instructed to create their own cartoon characters using provided paper and drawing utensils.