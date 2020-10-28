The "new stock" of local oil producer California Resources Corp. took a wild ride at its debut on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, dropping sharply in value before making a modest recovery that left its price down 25 percent.
On a tough day for U.S. stocks in general, CRC's stock opened at $19.95, well above the price at which it last traded on the NYSE July 15. That was the day the Santa Clarita-based spinoff of Occidental Petroleum Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
Within half an hour after the stock started trading Wednesday morning, sellers outnumbered buyers and CRC's share price plummeted by one-third to hit $13.31. Within minutes the stock rebounded to about $15, and after minor fluctuations it closed at exactly $15 per share.
The new value does not help the many people who owned CRC common stock prior to Wednesday. That's because CRC's "old stock," as the company calls it, became worthless Tuesday afternoon as the company emerged from bankruptcy.
In order to wipe away the several billion dollars it had owed since the 2014 spinoff, CRC agreed during its bankruptcy to give its creditors "new stock," and warrants to purchase more shares, in exchange for debt forgiveness.
The old stock last traded openly in July at $1.18, though it was still valued at a couple of cents per share as of Tuesday.
It was unclear exactly how the new stock's opening price was set. A company spokeswoman was unable to provide an explanation on the record but she referred questions to an NYSE handbook on initial public offerings, which explained that underwriting "bookrunners" estimate a company's value through comparisons with other businesses in combination with other market gauges.
No stock analysts currently cover CRC's new stock. But Bakersfield investment advisor Garro Ellis, who frequently monitors shares' performance on the stock market, said there seemed to be a lack of transparency on how Tuesday's opening price was set.
"I’m wondering if there was a value put on the company as far as stock price before it went public again,” said Ellis, an advisor at Moneywise Wealth Management.
"It’s very disappointing," he added, "that we have to search for information to find out what that value of the company was as a stock price prior to open."
Overall, Wednesday was the worst day of trading for the S&P stock index since June, according to Bloomberg.com. The website reported the index declined 3.5 percent as news spread of a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.