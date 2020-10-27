California Resources Corp., a major employer in Kern, marked the end of a three-month financial restructuring process by unveiling a new board of directors and announcing its new common shares will begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRC."
In an afternoon news release, the Santa Clarita-based oil and gas producer said the restructuring that followed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing three months ago eliminates $4.4 billion in debt and gives the company a "borrowing base" of $1.2 billion, including $540 million in a type of loan agreement called a revolving credit facility.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it said, all previous shareholders' stock "have been canceled and ceased to exist."
CRC's new board is comprised of Chairman Mark A. McFarland, executive chairman of Houston-based GenOn Energy Inc.; Douglas E. Brooks, former chief executive at Houston-based Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc.; Tiffany "TJ" Thom Cepak, former CFO at Energy XXI; James N. Chapman, who has worked as a capital markets and strategic planning consultant; Julio M. Quintana, former president and CEO of Houston-based Tesco Corp.; William B. Roby, former CEO of Katy, Texas-based Shepherd Energy LLC; and Brian Steck, former partner and senior analyst at New York City-based Mangrove Partners.
The company said CRC President and CEO Todd Stevens will continue to serve on the board.
Valley Republic Bank posted third-quarter net income of $3.08 million, an increase of more than 53 percent from a year earlier, while updating investors on its loan-modification activity.
The Bakersfield-based bank said its assets grew almost 31 percent to reach $1.12 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. It reported deposits increased 29 percent to $1.04 billion and loans jumped 47 percent to hit $865 million.
Valley Republic reported it worked with borrowers to extend temporary loan modifications on almost 12 percent of its loan portfolio, or $76 million.
The modifications range from three to six months long, it said, adding 84 percent of those receiving modifications have returned to making payments as scheduled, while 13 percent indicated they expected to resume payments in November. Just 3 percent, representing $2.3 million in loans, have asked for additional time before going back to regularly scheduled payments, the bank stated.
Dowling Aaron Inc., a Bakersfield-based law firm with offices in Fresno, Sacramento and the Central Coast, has merged with Fennemore Craig, a 135-year-old law firm with six offices in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.
The marriage creates Fennemore Craig Dowling Aaron, a full-services law firm with 350 lawyers and other professionals. Dowling Aaron's president, Leigh Burnside, was named to the new firm's management committee.
"With this combination, there's virtually no matter we can't handle," Burnside said in a news release. "We will be our clients' full-service, one-stop shop for an issue, big or small."
The merger became effective Oct. 1.