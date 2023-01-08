 Skip to main content
CRC signs its first carbon management deal outside Kern

A familiar name in local energy has signed on for another of the carbon management projects Kern is becoming known for — but for one main reason, the work won't happen inside the county.

Oil producer California Resources Corp. said Wednesday one of its subsidiaries has agreed to sequester carbon dioxide from what's known as a blue hydrogen and ammonia plant that will make nitrogen-based fertilizer for California farmers. The announcement came less than a month after CRC unveiled a similar project that would be part of a large CO2 injection hub in western Kern.

