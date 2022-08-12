 Skip to main content
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million.

Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.

