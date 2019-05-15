Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Windy this morning with showers becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.