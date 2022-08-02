 Skip to main content
CRC pledges $2.5m to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work

California Resources Corp. is based in Long Beach but has a sprawling office complex in southwest Bakersfield and extensive oil operations in Kern County.

 John Cox / The Californian

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield.

KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC — to establish the CRC Carbon Management Institute in support of an emerging technology the company has proposed deploying in Kern County that would address climate change by removing greenhouse gas from the atmosphere.

