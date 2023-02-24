 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

CRC plans carbon spinoff, dials back oil investment

One of Kern County’s leading oil producers announced a strategic realignment Friday it said will eventually lead it to separate its growing carbon management business from the rest of the company.

The changes at California Resources Corp., including its CEO stepping down come April to take a non-executive director role overseeing its carbon management subsidiary, will be accompanied by decreased investment in its oil drilling and exploration operations — partly the result of a protracted legal fight over oil permitting in Kern County.

Coronavirus Cases