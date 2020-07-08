Local oil producer California Resources Corp. said Wednesday afternoon it's negotiated another deadline extension with its biggest lenders and now has until 8:59 p.m. Sunday to make payments totaling about $30 million.
The announcement, made after the close of trading in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, followed the passage of several recent deadlines for making the interest-only payments. The most recent was 8:59 p.m. Tuesday. Another passed one week before that with no payments reported.
The company has struggled to stay current with lenders to whom it owes nearly $5 billion left over from its 2014 spinoff from Occidental Petroleum Corp. CRC said it was on the brink of restructuring its debts in March but that its prospects for doing so evaporated when oil prices dropped.
CRC warned in May it might not survive if it cannot resolve its financial trouble.
Santa Clarita-based CRC reported in May it employed about 730 employees and 1,700 contractors in Kern.
This story will be updated.
