CRC lays out new, more ambitious environmental, social and governance goals

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. has raised its own bar for achieving environmental and social goals with a new pledge to cut freshwater consumption, emit less methane and expand the diversity of its leadership.
As part of an industrywide response to pressure from investors and regulators, CRC in a news release Friday called for meeting certain goals in the areas of community engagement and linking executive compensation to improvements in the area known as ESG: environmental, social and governance.
The Santa Clarita-based oil company's announcement also highlighted its previously announced plan to contribute to the fight against climate change by capturing and burying up to 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year at a facility proposed near Tupman that would earn state and federal credits and savings valued at $250 million annually.
"CRC's ESG goals demonstrate our commitment to the energy transition, and we are proud that CRC successfully continues on a path to provide safe and reliable low carbon intensity fuel and develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects," President and CEO Mac McFarland said in the release.
The company, one of California's largest oil producers and a big presence in Kern, said in November its goal for reducing emissions matched California's ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, and that by targeting various types of pollution it was moving faster than most other companies with similar goals.
CRC achieved its previous goal for methane reduction in 2018, when it reported success in lowering such emissions to 50 percent of its 2013 baseline by 2030. In Friday's update, the company committed to cutting methane releases to 30 percent below its 2020 baseline before 2030.
The company explained by email Monday it reduces methane emissions during the design and construction of new facilities, as well as by retrofitting its existing plants.
Regarding freshwater use, CRC said it aims to cut its consumption by 30 percent before 2025, which it added is twice the state's target of 15 percent. The company noted it already uses less water than the volume of wastewater it treats and sells for use in agriculture, making it a net positive user of water.
By 2030, CRC said it plans to make sure 20 percent of its professionals in leadership positions are ethnically diverse, and that at least 30 percent are women, by 2030. It was unable to provide comparative data Monday showing how much of a change those achievements would represent.
Other goals outlined Friday include a plan to tie 30 percent of its annual executive compensation to progress on its ESG goals, and a commitment to have at least 30 percent of the company's board of directors represent ethnically and gender diverse board members. It said by email Monday its board is now one-third female and one-third composed of underrepresented communities as defined by state law.
Oil producers active in Kern have previously pointed to their efforts to improve on their ESG record.
One that responded to a request for comment Monday, Dallas-based Berry Corp., noted it has begun work on solar and water conservation projects and raised the share of women on its board to 30 percent. Berry also pointed out that last year, it permanently sealed 270 idle wells, which it said is more than required by state regulation.
Berry pledged to pursue carbon burial projects in Kern and noted it is working on a solar array. The company also said it is developing water-treatment projects that will serve agriculture and others.