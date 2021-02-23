Local oil producer California Resources Corp. said it is laying off 50 Bakersfield workers in positions ranging from administrative support positions to engineers, scientists and technicians.
The layoffs, which CRC attributed to its post-bankruptcy restructuring, will take place through April 1. It said workers let go will get 60 days' pay without work and then severance pay. The layoffs are expected to be permanent.
Included among the positions being cut locally are seven reservoir engineers, five engineering techs, four geologists, four geoscience techs, four well analysts and two petrophysicists. The jobs of two human resources coordinators, three safety advisors and a director of accounting were also expected to be eliminated.
Massive debt left over from its 2014 spinoff from Occidental Petroleum Corp. forced CRC to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. The following month it announced 55 local layoffs. It later reemerged under lender ownership and in late December named a new CEO.