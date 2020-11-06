Local oil producer California Resources Corp. this week recorded a $29 million loss, which widened to $55 million after excluding unusual or infrequent items, for the three-month period in which it entered and pulled out of a bankruptcy reorganization that shored up the company's finances.
The result was a sharp turnaround from CRC's performance a year earlier, when its third-quarter net income totaled $94 million, or $82 million after accounting adjustments.
Santa Clarita-based CRC said this year's third-quarter loss was due in part to the bankruptcy that appeared inevitable in early summer after the company was unable to restructure billions of dollars of debt left over from its 2014 spinoff from Occidental Petroleum Corp., now based in Houston. Lower oil prices also contributed to the loss.
The company said its petroleum output decreased by 17 percent during the third quarter, as compared to the same period a year earlier, to settle at the equivalent of 128,000 barrels of oil per day. Crude oil made up half that amount and the rest came in the form of natural gas and natural gas liquids.
"The decrease (in production volume) from the same prior-year period … was primarily due to shut-in production driven by the collapse in commodity prices, power outages and reduced well repair work," CRC stated in a news release Thursday.
The price CRC received for its crude oil during the quarter averaged $42.15 per barrel during the third quarter. That was down 38 percent from its average a year earlier, the company said, owing to a Saudi-Russian price war and reduced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRC's production costs during the third quarter fell to $141 million, a 36 percent decline as compared with last year's third quarter.
"The decrease (in production costs) was primarily due to efficiencies and streamlining of our operations, workforce reductions and reduced activity levels, such as well repair work, in response to the current economic environment," the release stated. It added that production costs were down almost 23 percent, at $14.52, as stated on a per-barrel basis.
President and CEO Todd A. Stevens said in the release he was proud of his staff's performance as CRC navigated through the Chapter 11 restructuring "while continuing to safely operate amidst the ongoing worldwide pandemic."
"We look forward to further developing our vast portfolio while generating free cash flow, advancing our sustainability projects and ensuring that we can continue to provide energy to California by Californians for decades to come,” he stated.
The company's stock price was reset last month because of the restructuring, which left its previous shares worthless. "New stock" issued last month has steadily slid in value after opening Oct. 28 at $19.95.
The stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRC," closed Friday down 64 cents, or 5.3 percent, at $11.40.