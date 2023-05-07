CRC agrees to bury CO2 in Kern for ag waste-to-energy plant

Western Kern has landed another significant carbon dioxide storage deal with a company from the Northwest proposing to gasify ag waste and turn it into renewable fuel as part of an endeavor notable less for its scale than its pioneering spirit.
Together with a CO2 storage agreement unveiled in December with a so-called blue hydrogen company, the transaction announced last week by local oil producer California Resources Corp. doubles to 200,000 metric tons the amount of greenhouse gas CRC expects to inject annually into its proposed Elk Hills Net Zero Industrial Park.
CRC President and CEO Francisco Leon, reiterating the company's consideration of spinning off its growing carbon management business from its declining oil and gas production operation, said in a news release the company is excited about the progress of its Carbon TerraVault Holdings LLC CO2 management division. He said a second CO2 storage deal in four months "further underscores the rising need for our carbon management solutions in California."
George Peridas, director of carbon management partnerships at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Bay Area, called CRC's deal with Richland, Wash.-based InEnTec Inc. a significant step forward in a new area that could redeploy Kern County's workforce as it transitions away from oilfield work.
To meet its carbon-neutrality goals, Peridas said, California will probably need to ramp up its sequestration of CO2 to 100 million metric tons per year — 500 times the amount CRC has lined up so far at Elk Hills. Still, he placed great value on the first few projects that materialize.
"We're no longer talking a theoretical project," he said.
InEnTec's project, expected to begin operation in the first half of 2026, would make synthetic gas by super-heating ag biomass and other waste. The gas would be turned into 80 to 100 tons per day of renewable dimethyl ether, which is like butane or propane and can be used in a range of renewable feedstocks. InEnTec has arranged to sell it to Toronto, Canada-based Superior Plus Energy Services Inc.
Meanwhile, the CO2 created as part of the process would be condensed and injected by well into a western Kern oil and gas reservoir. In that respect, it's like the natural gas-fueled hydrogen project proposed by Oklahoma-based Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, for which CRC said in December it would similarly sequester CO2 in exchange for charges based on the volume injected.
Separate from technologies that would pull CO2 straight from the atmosphere, carbon storage-only projects have been embraced by state and federal government as a potentially big part of their efforts to address climate change. Kern officials see it as an economic boon that could help replace jobs and revenue lost to anti-oil policies.
But the activity does carry leak risks and has been opposed by some local environmental justice advocacy groups worried about potential asphyxiation and leery of oil companies' promises.
CRC has applied for permission to operate one CO2 injection well in Kern and three in the Sacramento Basin.
A company spokesman said Elk Hills offers ideal conditions for projects like InEnTec's because of its ample surface acreage and "world-class" sequestration reservoirs.