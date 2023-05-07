 Skip to main content
CRC agrees to bury CO2 in Kern for ag waste-to-energy plant

Francisco Leon-HS

Francisco Leon works as president and CEO of Kern County oil producer California Resources Corp., based in Long Beach.

 Photo courtesy of California Resources Corp.

Western Kern has landed another significant carbon dioxide storage deal with a company from the Northwest proposing to gasify ag waste and turn it into renewable fuel as part of an endeavor notable less for its scale than its pioneering spirit.

Together with a CO2 storage agreement unveiled in December with a so-called blue hydrogen company, the transaction announced last week by local oil producer California Resources Corp. doubles to 200,000 metric tons the amount of greenhouse gas CRC expects to inject annually into its proposed Elk Hills Net Zero Industrial Park.

