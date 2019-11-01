All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are shutdown near the exit to Rosedale Highway due to a crash that has left two dead, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Roberto Rodriguez.
A CHP website says diesel fuel has also leaked onto the roadway and crews have been called into to clean it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.