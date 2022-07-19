 Skip to main content
Cracker Barrel to open in mid-August

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store fans, the wait is almost over: the popular restaurant plans to open in Bakersfield at 3310 California Ave. in mid-August.

Although an exact opening date has not been announced, hiring is well underway, with plans to bring on more than 200 full- and part-time employees.

