Cracker Barrel to open in mid-August

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store fans, the wait is almost over: the popular restaurant plans to open in Bakersfield at 3310 California Ave. in mid-August.
Although an exact opening date has not been announced, hiring is well underway, with plans to bring on more than 200 full- and part-time employees.
The location's jobs listing website shows the eatery is hiring for guest service and sales, servers, to-go hospitality, cooks, dishwashers and cleaning crew members.
Cracker Barrel said the Bakersfield location will reflect the area's culture and history.
"Each collection of décor that goes into a store is carefully planned and curated. It’s all genuine artifacts pulled from our Décor Warehouse, which houses approximately 100,000 pieces of Americana — no replicas — located at our HQ in Tennessee," it said.
Guests can expect to see agriculture and oil highlighted, along with the Bakersfield Sound, California postcards, an ice-cream themed board, a Bakersfield Texas Orange Miami tin sign and more.