Cracker Barrel to open Bakersfield location

Cracker Barrel has announced it will open a location in Bakersfield.
In a news release Monday, the homestyle restaurant chain said it will open at 3310 California Ave. in the summer of 2022. The 9,000-square-foot site is expected to serve 166 guests at full capacity and employ 150 full- and part-time employees.
The iconic front porch will also be included, the chain said in the news release.
Cracker Barrel's Bakersfield location will be its seventh in California. The next closest is located in Camarillo, more than 100 miles away.